American Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Lobster mac and cheese - a very good lunch entree.
Veranda Suite. Spacious room. Although there was plenty of room for luggage
New Years Eve fireworks in Baltimore's inner harbor
New Years Eve in the lounge
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
34 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 34 American Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Costly for a mediocre experience.

Review for American Star to Canada & New England

hkingj avatar

hkingj

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

Would not recommend to others. Food and service only fair. Overall rating on scale of 1-10 would be seven (7).Cruise director attractive and friendly but inefficient. Made a number of mistakes for our group on excursion scheduling. Hotel director inexperienced as was the entire crew. Cabin service was ok but not great. On two occasions room was not made up until the afternoon and then only ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Cabin AAC

E for effort

Review for American Constitution to Canada & New England

simchabayla avatar

simchabayla

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

I haven't been to New England since I was a teenager and my husband never traveled there, so we decided to take this cruise. We prefer small ship cruising -- Azamara, Oceania, Viking Ocean and this was even smaller -- 170 passengers. We stayed overnight in Boston because we have had bad experiences with airlines and missed connections. Much less stress to be at port the day before. We took a ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Taste of New England

Review for American Constitution to Canada & New England

Ginarph74 avatar

Ginarph74

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

I had chosen this cruise because I prefer small ships and I am not as familiar with the New England area of the USA. The boarding process was very smooth. The crew welcomed us aboard and gave assistance to anyone that needed help finding their way around the ship. Luggage was in the cabin when we arrived. The state room was clean and bright and of a generous size for two people. From the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

An interesting niche but keep food service expectations low.

Review for Independence to Canada & New England

Frank1940 avatar

Frank1940

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

We, with two other couples who also were celebrating 55 years of marriage, were looking for a domestic, low key, intimate cruise. This well fit the bill although it was quite expensive relative to other luxury options......but we understood a small vessel simply had to be more expensive. The cruise met or exceeded many expectations, friendliness of staff, cleanliness and size of state rooms and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Best service ever! Amazing Staff! Fabulous food and gorgeous scenery.

Review for Independence to Canada & New England

The Plant Lady avatar

The Plant Lady

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Every minute on this cruise was wonderful. I have traveled by car and RV on the Maine coast, but never from a cruise ship. It was just magical. Breathtaking scenery, wonderful meals, deliciously cooked, presented perfectly, and served expertly. So many choices every day for every meal. Lots of excursion options, great speakers on board, all was outstanding. The staff were all helpful, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Sun, light houses and islands.

Review for American Star to Canada & New England

C R avatar

C R

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

A great cruise on a small boat - about 100 people. Smaller makes for more friendly. The chef told us at the beginning we would be eating lobster daily and that we did, at nearly every of the 3 meals a day. The lobster omelet was especially tasty. The on land trips were informative and we were allowed time to go out on our own as well. The cruise director Chelsea was just full of enthusiasm ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Cabin AAL

Bare bones cruising at best. Don't expect much service.

Review for American Constitution to Canada & New England

GeorgeMK avatar

GeorgeMK

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We heard about this line and saw a trip to New England and wanted to see small cities in Maine. Pre-cruise all went perfectly had a nice tour of Boston and boarding went off without a hitch. The expectation went downhill when we went to dinner and found out that most of the dining room help was new with not experience. Of 17 servers 10 were brand new and had just started with little or no ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Older ship, but wonderful cruise company

Review for American Star to Canada & New England

Bill and Judy avatar

Bill and Judy

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We chose this cruise for our second one with ACL for two reasons: we are very impressed with the service and atmosphere of this cruise line and it was a lobster cruise. Yes, this ship was an older one, but that did not interfere with its charm - of course we prefer the personal service the smaller ships provide rather than the glitz and glam of the huge hotels on water. You will get to know ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Cabin AAL

Our Fun Cruise

Review for American Constitution to Canada & New England

Gsidell avatar

Gsidell

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

This was a first smaller ship excursion. And a great one to go on. Great staff made it very enjoyable. The food was excellent. Would like to another of these type of this cruise. The shore excursions were enjoyable and not to long. Also provided for more time in ports for your own excursions. I found that the open dining aboard was excellent and gave one the opportunity to meet ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Very good Lobser theme cruise

Review for American Constitution to Canada & New England

Merrico46 avatar

Merrico46

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Getting on and off the ship was very easy they saw to that. The ports were great in Maine, Rhode Island and Marthas Vineyard. We had plenty of time in each port either with a tour or by ourselves. The food was great as was the service. Entertainment could have been better. Our cabin was spotless and well stocked with amenities. The cocktail hour was great, good h’ordevours, excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Canada & New England Cruise Reviews for American Cruise Lines Ships
American Constitution Canada & New England Cruise Reviews
American Constitution Canada & New England Cruise Reviews
American Spirit Canada & New England Cruise Reviews
American Star Canada & New England Cruise Reviews
Independence Canada & New England Cruise Reviews
