I cannot say enough about this cruise, as well as this cruise line. We were lucky enough to travel just as everything had opened back up from tourism lockdowns. There were no crowds and everyone, mostly the tour industry, were so happy to see us.
This cruise line is First Class and there was nothing missing. From arriving at the location which we started, all the way through checking in for ...
Normally we cannot book AmaWaterways in Germany. But in this Corona times, no American can board the ship. So the cruiseline worked together with a german Travel Agency and offered 5 day cruises on Rhine and Mosel. We combined two cruises, one heading north from Cologne/Germany to Amsterdam/Netherland. The following one from Cologne to Straßburg/France.
A wonderful ship, great crew, ...
We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in Budapest on Dec 29, disembarked in Vilshofen Jan 5.
We have been on 2 ocean cruises (Caribbean and Alaska) and have 3 teenagers, so I was worried that river cruises have a ...
Last minute because the significant reduction in solo supplement was appealing. Turns out the ship was only 65% full so I probably could have negotiated for 0 supplement. Because the dates straddled the New Year holiday, the wide age range from teens to elders made it especially enjoyable. And the weather was much friendlier than anticipated.
AmaLea is barely 2 years old and everything ...
10 passengers in our family chose this cruise for the Christmas Markets. We departed from Amsterdam on the 22nd of December for Basil. We noted a small notation on the website that many markets closed on the 22nd or 23d, however the itinerary listed several markets to visit. On board, our updated schedule listed an added market. What this cruise company failed to mention was all markets were ...
We flew into Zurich, Switzerland for the first 2 nights on our own and had a driver transport us to Basel, Switzerland where the AmaStella was waiting.
We were told you could check in early and leave luggage but actually check wasn't until 3:00. We arrived at 1:00 and were greeted with by Jessie the Crew Manager and 2 guys taking our luggage and inviting us in.
They had a lite lunch ready ...
I loved this cruise--Nuremberg to Budapest on the Danube. Natalijia the cruise director and the crew were great. Solo female Traveller here (millennial too) so wasn't sure what it would be like. It's my first river cruise and was thoroughly impressed. Excellent excursions and tour guides, time to myself, great food and wine, and the onboard shop was lovely too! Highly recommend. Will do another ...
The Christmas markets were lovely and the food was good.
Cleanliness is a concern-found someone else’s sock under my bed at check in. Despite asking to have it he room vacuumed and the stained coverlet and curtain changed out for clean ones, it took 2 days and numerous discussions to occur.
The often haughty cruise director gave misleading pricing (different numbers to different people) ...
The AmaMagna is a ship unlike any others due to its size. I took this cruise mainly because I wanted to try this ship. I was very impressed. The experience was far superior to my ride on a Tauck ship on a similar itinerary. The space available on this ship makes for a superior experience. You never feel cramped. The dining room is large enough to allow reasonable spacing between tables. ...
My financial advisor told me I needed a vacation. How crazy is that? I have visited Europe numerous times and knew I wanted to go on a Christmas Markets river cruise. My travel agent found this one. This was my first experience with AmaWaterways, and it was outstanding. My cabin was lovely and quiet and was cleaned thoroughly and in a flash each morning while I was at breakfast. The food was ...