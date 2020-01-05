"Thanksgiving cruise week. Fully packed. 5500+ people on board, plus close to 2,000 crew.
We never really felt there were too many people on board, except when you first board, and everyone runs to the nearest..."Read More
brian110772
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 40s
Filters
1-10 of 1,521 Eastern Caribbean Allure of the Seas Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Right now is the time to jump on the Allure ! It has been sailing less than 1/2 full. The service has been perfect. All safety protocols followed. The shows and activities in full swing and amazing as ever. We were on this ship 10 yrs ago and it is so clean it literally looks brand new. Guest to staff ratio is in your favor, not waiting for anything like chairs, bars, etc. we have 2300 on ...
I wanted to love RC. We‘ve cruised many times but this was our first on RC. My family and I were less than wowed. I realize the ship is heading to dry dock soon so perhaps they’ll make some necessary repairs but truly, it should have gone to dry dock before this sail.
Due to a bad propeller our itinerary was initially altered 3 months from our cruise. We received notice but truly, 3 months ...
Chose this cruise as with children we love the variety of things to do and the excursions in the Caribbean are far more child-friendly than European ones making it worth the extra flight time.
From start to finish STAR class gave us the Wow factor. From arrival at the cruise terminal being ushered through our own dedicated security line, meeting our genie and being on the Ship, in our suite ...
My wife and I chose this cruise to surprise my folks and relatives, and it was an amazing success!!!
My wife and I flew into Fort Lauderdale from Chicago the day of the cruise. This makes my wife a nervous wreck, but seeing as how we booked last minute it saved us almost $1000 dollars on airfare, hotel, and food. Amazingly, from the time we landed to embarkation was less than an hour. We ...
We chose this ship because it worked w/the time and places we wanted to go/visit. We’ve been on 10 cruises together/12 each. This has got to be my favorite one. Between the airports/airlines, port, ship, etc, we had a seamless trip. The crew was amazing, the excursions, everything.
Monoj & Dion were such good waiters that we requested them every night. The funny thing is, that we weren’t ...
This was my 13th cruise (Diamond) and my SO's first. We were with the Chicago Music Cruise group.
This is my second cruise on an Oasis class ship.
My cruise style is as casual and unhurried as possible. I expect nothing more than good food, good drinks and a good time. This cruise gave all 3.
Through the port was relatively easy although miss the Diamond priority lines but I guess ...
I’ve been on Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas this week and was highly disappointed to find that one of the complimentary restaurants included in my cruise fare had been bought out by a group for the entire week and closed to the public. I cruised on the sister ship last year and loved the Solarium Bistro and Samba Grill and really looked forward to eating there on this cruise. It is so close to ...
Lots to say about this cruise:
Embarkation: We had The Key and arrived to the port before the doors opened. One door was clearly designated for Key members. We breezed through Security and check-in, then were escorted to the Key waiting area in the terminal. The waiting area was divided into groups for Suites, Pinnacle, Diamond Plus and Diamond members, The Key, then the remaining boarding ...
In comparrison to other cruise lines in different parts of the world, here is how we found "Allure of the seas".
The check- in was chaotic with masses of people. The check-in staff were generally stern and impatient as much as we tried to make things a little easier for them by being organised with our documents. After wards, checking in to the room onboard was easy.
The ship is colossal ...
We were very happy with our Royal Caribbean cruise. We chose the Allure because we have a tween and a teen and they were excited about all of the activities that are available. We booked this vacation as our family's Christmas present.
EMBARKATION It was painless. It took us about 15 minutes to get on board. After going through security we received a band for our 11 year old to wear on his ...