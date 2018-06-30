I am new to expedition cruises, but I will be watching for them in the future! We did the inside passage in Alaska. And the difference in what a big cruiser experiences and what we experienced is amazing! We saw great wildlife in addition to amazing, majestic views. We could kayak off the back of the boat. We saw zillions of sea lions sunbathing on rocks. Otters floating by with babies. Black ...
The Last Frontier Adventure cruise aboard the Admiralty Dream was fantastic from start to finish! This small-ship cruise line has figured out how to wow its passengers while providing opportunities on the Last Frontier Adventure cruise to view wild life (sea-going, air-going and land loving), to get up close and personal with glaciers, to learn about Tlingit history and culture and about the ...
We selected this trip as we wanted a “small boat cruise” around Alaska’s Inside Passage; this particular option was the only one that featured a visit to Skagway and trip on the railway. Not all 20 cabins were occupied and there were only 33 passengers in total – just us from UK, 7 Australians and 4 Kiwis with the rest from US (so all English-speaking). Perhaps the style of trip meant that all ...
Alumni cruise for Navy/Notre Dame/U Mich/U Minn....small ship with four USNA classmates sounded great. Whales/bears/eagles/glaciers were great but food was awful though advertised at '5 star'. 11 people embarked following Denali precruise that were ill and we were never informed; at least 17 got sick before anyone advised to take precautions; three dinners were edible but others were bad; ...
We arrived in Sitka several days prior to the cruise. It was very nice having the cruise employees pick us up at the airport and delivering us to our place of lodging. Their overview of the town and a general layout of where things were was also helpful. (Not that Sitka is that big :-) )
Some positives:
Overall, the cruise was very good. We saw all the expected wild life - humpbacks, ...
The cooks did a great job and all the meals were excellent with reasonable choices for those who weren't fond of fish.
The trip was very educational and included stops at three different tribal villages where we learned about customs and, for two of the tribes, dances. All our stops were both educational and interesting. The day at Hobart Bay, exclusive to Allen Marine who owns and operates ...
We decided on going with the Alaskan Dream Cruise line after reading a review of one of their trips in a newspaper many years ago. Being a small ship with only 50 passengers, we knew it would mean we could visit places that the bigger cruise ships could not and we would get to know the other passengers. With the company being owned by an Alaskan family, the promise was to visit select native ...
We wanted a small ship to really see the wildlife and scenery in Alaska. The Admiralty Dream had 50 passengers and the flexibility to slow down and stop when something incredible, like whales bubble netting happened. Our room was comfortable and they loan you rain gear and boots....The area around Juneau is a rainforest. The crew and guides were exceptionally knowledgeable and friendly. The ...
Could not fault the operation of this cruise that included pickups from airport and hotel. With only 69 passengers and 29 crew members we were pampered with excellent organisation and wonderful food. The wildlife performed admirably although the presence of a brown bear ambling along the shore in front of a glacier meant that we were unable to land as the crew were not keen on losing any ...
We recently completed the “Alaska’s Inside Passage Sojourn“ cruise aboard the Alaskan Dream and would highly recommend this tour. This was our first trip to Alaska and only our second cruise (first being a Crystal River Cruise) and it definitely did not disappoint.
A good measure of a company is how they handle the situation when something goes sideways and in our case Allen Marine (the ...