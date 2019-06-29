This trip far exceeded my expectations. I hoped to see all of the animals you hear about and we did. Bears catching salmon, okras, whales bubble net feeding, otters, sea lions and seals, eagles and puffins. Kayaking in Glacier Bay and having a front row seat of Marjorie calving. Skiff tours and bushwhacking also filling the days.
We wanted a small ship and with 36 passengers, this trip ...
The airteam, at that time based out of Estonia, failed to consider the inadequate ground time necessary for our SEATAC to Vancouver flight connection and consequently had to change our reservations too late to get seats together. We are glad that Seattle office is now handling air reservations.
Air North at Vancouver airport was in no way equipped to handle Hurtigruten's number of passengers. ...
Most cruise ship companies offer Alaska cruises to Sitka, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Hubbard Glacier but when I saw the itinerary of the Roald Amundsen and nice staterooms, and public areas, I was hooked. It had a starting point in Nome, with stops at St. Paul, St. Matthew Island in the Bering Sea as well as Dutch Harbor and Unga Village in the Aleutian Island chain. Except for Dutch Harbor, ...
Previously very impressed with Hurtigruten, having travelled with them to Antarctica and had an amazing time. I have followed the story of their new ship, the Roald Amundsen, and was looking forward to this expedition cruise, taking a more adventurous Inside Passage route, on this innovative vessel. My husband and I were amongst the first to book, about 18 months ahead.
The flight from ...
National Geographic/Lindblad put together an amazing cruise of the Inside Passage of Alaska from Sitka to Juneau. The logistics were well done, and the pre-cruise tour of Sitka was very good, especially the Raptor center and the Totem Trail. By far the best thing about a Nat Geo/Lindblad cruise is the outstanding staff. The naturalists are very knowledgeable and easy to talk to, it is amazing ...
I joined this cruise as part of a family reunion and had no hand in picking this particular voyage. I also didn't pay for it! Nice deal! As this is my first cruise, I don't have a point of comparison and so may be unfairly critical.
Ship: well-designed, relaxed but somewhat luxurious feel to it. They have a great sustainability effort throughout, giving you a NatGeo water bottle with refill ...
Lindblad and National Geographic do an amazing job! We had a family of 17 with several young children. Everyone on the ship went out of their way to make sure we were all having an amazing time. The hotel manager was constantly asking what food he could make for the kids. The pastry chef is truly gifted and an anniversary cake he made was one of the best cakes I have ever eaten. The naturalist on ...
Our fiftieth wedding anniversary gift to ourselves. My husband and I visited Alaska (on a BIG ship) almost 20 years ago. We wanted to take a small ship cruise to a less traveled “path”. The NatGeo quest was perfect! We invited our son and his family, including two young children, (ages 7 and 9) to join us. It was a great family time and the childrens activities helped us all make lifelong ...
We all have heard wonderful stories about travelling in Alaska and seen many stunning pictures of glaciers and breaching whales. But until you experience Alaska up close and in person, you cannot sense the extreme wilderness and serenity of Alaska. And the only way to experience it is on a small craft. That is why sailing on the 100-person Lindblad/Nat Geo Quest was perfect. Big, daunting ...
Great week on the Quest. The expedition specialists were phenomenal and very knowledgeable. Cabins were well appointed.
Bar staff very friendly. Crew interactive and helpful. Would definitely recommend this cruise.
Will never travel on a big boat again
Lindblad provides all the information you need prior to departure. Bring binoculars and a camera with a long lens to capture the ...