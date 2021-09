Review for AIDAaura to Baltic Sea

1. Booked on July 1st On July 1, we booked a trip through the website and your partner cruiswinkel.nl. The trip was explained, the boat, the cabins, etc. The travel overview contained the most important parts and we didn't see anything crazy at that moment. So we booked this trip. 2. Change of route on July 19, July 27 The first small setback was that the route which we booked was ...