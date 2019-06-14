  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Bahamas Adventure of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2125 reviews
21 Awards
Balcony
Towel animals
Towel animals
Balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
128 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great trip on the Adventure of the Seas!
"We traveled with a group of 12 people ranging from 24-84 years old. Frequent cruisers, prefer Royal Caribbean but have been on Disney, Norwegian, Carnival, Princess, and Celebrity. We choose this trip based on..."Read More
seahawk8292 avatar

seahawk8292

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 128 Bahamas Adventure of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews

First Sailing Let Down!

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

Daisy Duck6 avatar

Daisy Duck6

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We wanted to participate in the first sailing, shame on us for assuming it would be special. We went in knowing there would be kinks but as a family we were treated like lepers. We all tested negative, the teens multiple times but still identified them with bands to make sure we were treated accordingly. Our dining team couldn't have spent any less time with us, so much money to be so ...
Sail Date: June 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Traveled with children

Amazing first time cruise for my daughter!

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

MrsPuccio avatar

MrsPuccio

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

This was my 10 year old's first cruise, and it was amazing for her! I have been on multiple cruise lines, but have always enjoyed RCL most of all. The ship, though approaching 20 years old, is still in amazing shape. Our cabin, 8522, was great, and the only problem we had was that the couch was dirty, rock hard and broken, and really unusable. Everything else on the cruise was amazing. One ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Underwhelming experience

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

JConFire avatar

JConFire

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Even a mediocre cruise is great when compared to being at work, that said we have had better times the last two summers on NCL. Overall we had a good time, but I dont think anything stood out as much better than NCL. Unfortunately a few areas did seem noticeably worse. Room steward did his job, but there was almost no engagement. He didnt even say hello until the second day. On NCL we were ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Great trip on the Adventure of the Seas!

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

seahawk8292 avatar

seahawk8292

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We traveled with a group of 12 people ranging from 24-84 years old. Frequent cruisers, prefer Royal Caribbean but have been on Disney, Norwegian, Carnival, Princess, and Celebrity. We choose this trip based on departure port as well as the new private island. Embarkation was a very smooth process, took a maximum of 15 minutes. We purchased the Ultimate Drink Package before boarding and ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Family Adventures on the Adventure

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

HAD avatar

HAD

10+ Cruises

Family and I love cruising and do so often. I've been cruising since I was a teen and have continued that tradition with my family. (My kids are now teens themselves - how is that possible?!) We've cruised Royal Caribbean many times, last time on the Anthem. It was nice to go back to the smaller ship. We love the layout of the Adventure and ships similar to her. Overall, the ship is in ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Traveled with children

Wonderful time with family

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

azbaby8062 avatar

azbaby8062

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

We were celebrating my son's high school graduation, my birthday, and my cousin's birthday. There were twelve of us. Three of us had balconies and my sister and her family had a junior suite. I really have no allegiance to any particular cruise line. This was my eighth cruise and I have not been on the same ship more than once. I tend to cruise every other year. I am a school teacher so my time ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Not The Adventure We Expected

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

CruisinPandora avatar

CruisinPandora

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

We were so excited about this cruise but by the end of it disappointed in so many ways and also ill. We both had to see doctors within 48 hours of leaving the ship (full blown URI's). Yep, we did the wash your hands often, use the dispensers around the ship, don't touch elevator buttons, etc. But everywhere you went on the ship was sticky, stained carpets, the elevators at times were filthy. I ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Nice family cruise

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

Dr.Mitch avatar

Dr.Mitch

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We chose this ship because of the destinations and the activities on board for young adults and children. The ship did not disappoint with regards to on board activities and ease of access to destinations. We were also pleasantly surprised with the quality of the food and service in the main dining room, as well as the décor of the ship. We were pleased, having been on Norweigan and Carnival ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Not Bad

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

ShipFaced5 avatar

ShipFaced5

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

This was our 7th cruise on Royal Caribbean but our first on the Adventure of the Seas. We have been on the Sovereign, Majesty, Enchantment, Quantum, Freedom, and Oasis of the Seas. We chose this cruise because it is a short ride to the port from Pennsylvania, and we wanted to visit Bermuda again. Embarking was quick and smooth. We arrived in port at 10 A.M. and we were on the ship by ...
Sail Date: June 2019

8 Day trip to Bahamas, Bermuda and Coco Cay

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

mf2314 avatar

mf2314

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Just came back from an 8 day cruise to the Bahamas, Bermuda and Coco Cay. The main dining room had fantastic food, our servers were great, no issue. Our stateroom attendant was great too. The majority of the cruise ships were friendly. The imperial lounge had 1 female bartender that I felt need to go to training again.. one of the most nasty bartender I ever met. The rest of the ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

