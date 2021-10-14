I chose this cruise line for the price, you get what you pay for. I've sailed quite a bit in the past and decided to try a different cruise line for a change. Getting on the ship was very fast which we loved. I found the employee's a bit stand offish like they don't know what to say to you. The main problem was the food, I go on a cruise to relax and enjoy the food. The food onboard was just not ...
Nowadays, when the world is uncertain the only thing that comes in your mind is to live your life to the fullest. On this Cruise I cast out all my anxieties and problem. I feel calm, secured and happy. If only I could live here forever, I will.
Cabin crews are very helpful and attentive, they made sure that each passengers are being taken care of. You dont need to think for anything, you just ...
This cruise is new and still needs a lot of work. I have had much better service on other cruise lines. I will say that the restaurants are quite good and the service in the restaurants is excellent. One of my favorite experiences has been at “The Wake” and my server was Abdul. He was excellent and made sure everything was to my satisfaction.
There aren’t many activities on board and the ...
I’ve waited a long time to step foot on this cruise. Was so excited to finally getting to sail after rebooking four times due to Covid it sucks. Food not that great. Small venues ship is sailing at 50% capacity and the limited number of entertainment options are all sold out. Everything is run by app on phone which is annoying. Drinks are expensive. I won’t be back. Give me a regular cruise ...
My husband and I chose this cruise as a quick weekend getaway with another couple who had never cruised before. It was also the first time we have ever cruised without our children. Our last time cruising pre-COVID was a sailing on Anthem in August 2019, plus it was my 40th birthday, so we splurged on an Owner's Suite, Unlimited Dining & Deluxe Beverage packages, and a Floating Cabana at Coco Cay! ...
We didn’t want to get off the Grand Princess ship after completing a five day trip to Cabo! We had enjoyed ourselves so much with staff we didn’t want to go home so quickly! The Facet Salesmen were so fun to talk with and they gave us the best deals! Harry the Manager, genuinely cares about your shopping deals are good for you. None of them are pushy, they suggest items similar to compare to make ...
The ship was fantastic all the luxury of a large cruise line but way less people. The staff are able and more then willing to cater to your every need. The wait staff is on point. I have also had some of the best meals and deserts on board. Although the rooms are small they are very clean and have everything you need to enjoy your stay. The cleaning service was great and was always on top of ...
We chose this simple 4 day cruise just to get back to cruising again after 5 cruise cancellations this past year. We wanted to see for ourselves the new protocols and procedures that are currently in place. We wanted to be prepared for the cruises we have booked for early 2022. This was a fun, short, cruise that answered those questions. Princess , and particularly the Grand Princess were well ...
We had decided to cruise on princess for our third time this October and brought a friend for their first cruise on princess. Prior to going we talked up the wonderful experiences we’ve had on princess before. What a let down and embarrassment this cruise was. With the exception of the wonderful staff this was the worst cruise I’ve experienced. It seems that princess is cutting corners and costs ...
So great to be be back! This is actually my second cruise back. I went on one 2 weeks ago. Ships are running at reduced capacity. Everyone is vaccinated and tested before they board. Not crazy about all of the people running around in shorts and flip flops in the dining room. But Princess' Covid protocols are on point. Some passengers are being jerks about the onboard mask mandate - but ...